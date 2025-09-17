Spotlight on Trip.com Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trip.com Group TCOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Trip.com Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $60,671, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $445,586.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $90.0 for Trip.com Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trip.com Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trip.com Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trip.com Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.4 $10.8 $11.4 $65.00 $177.8K 3.4K 235 TCOM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $0.4 $0.3 $0.36 $75.00 $60.6K 281 46 TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.5 $11.4 $11.4 $65.00 $55.0K 3.4K 283 TCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.9 $1.8 $1.81 $80.00 $45.0K 1.2K 552 TCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $9.2 $7.8 $8.5 $70.00 $42.5K 319 51

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 79% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2024. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Before the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international travel, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from its domestic platform, but the company is expanding its overseas business. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Tongcheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

Where Is Trip.com Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,490,802, with TCOM's price up by 1.08%, positioned at $77.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Trip.com Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $81.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Trip.com Group with a target price of $81. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Trip.com Group, maintaining a target price of $78. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Trip.com Group with a target price of $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trip.com Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.