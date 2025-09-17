Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRDO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Credo Technology Group.

Looking at options history for Credo Technology Group CRDO we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $359,720 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $3,352,470.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $180.0 for Credo Technology Group over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Credo Technology Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Credo Technology Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $13.0 $12.3 $12.6 $170.00 $516.6K 0 410 CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $97.6 $97.1 $97.1 $65.00 $485.5K 410 50 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.0 $9.7 $10.0 $170.00 $410.0K 484 414 CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $52.6 $51.9 $52.59 $120.00 $194.6K 856 141 CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.2 $49.5 $50.2 $120.00 $185.7K 856 104

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Credo Technology Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Credo Technology Group

With a volume of 2,343,293, the price of CRDO is down -0.47% at $163.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Credo Technology Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.0.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $150. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

