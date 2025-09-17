Behind the Scenes of Roku's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $179,200 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $534,420.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $150.0 for Roku over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roku's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roku's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Roku Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.0 $23.1 $24.0 $80.00 $240.0K 1.5K 86 ROKU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $14.85 $14.3 $14.85 $120.00 $148.5K 2.1K 100 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $4.75 $4.3 $4.75 $96.00 $95.0K 13 200 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.05 $5.8 $6.05 $94.00 $60.5K 391 103 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $51.55 $50.9 $51.2 $150.00 $51.2K 0 10

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roku, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Roku

With a trading volume of 1,865,609, the price of ROKU is down by -0.42%, reaching $97.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Roku

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $121.67.

* An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $110. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Roku with a target price of $145.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.