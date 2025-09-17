Decoding Elevance Health's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Elevance Health. Our analysis of options history for Elevance Health ELV revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $65,190, and 7 were calls, valued at $305,580.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $330.0 for Elevance Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Elevance Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Elevance Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $260.0 to $330.0, over the past month.

Elevance Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $29.6 $26.6 $28.2 $310.00 $98.7K 226 40 ELV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $98.4 $94.0 $95.0 $260.00 $47.5K 5 9 ELV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $83.3 $77.7 $80.5 $300.00 $40.2K 7 5 ELV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.3 $2.7 $3.0 $310.00 $34.5K 1.8K 16 ELV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.0 $34.7 $36.3 $300.00 $32.6K 127 21

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the US, providing medical benefits to 46 million medical members as of June 2025. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too. It is also an emerging player in pharmacy benefit management and other healthcare services.

In light of the recent options history for Elevance Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Elevance Health

Trading volume stands at 922,410, with ELV's price down by -0.19%, positioned at $309.4.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Elevance Health

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $399.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Elevance Health, which currently sits at a price target of $425. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Elevance Health with a target price of $373.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.