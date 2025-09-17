10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $420.00 $26.9K 19.6K 58.3K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $385.00 $97.2K 1.7K 2.7K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $165.00 $75.3K 18.8K 2.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $27.1K 16.6K 526 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $37.00 $71.0K 121 400 SBET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $45.9K 3.5K 299 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $460.00 $28.6K 1.3K 113 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $300.00 $239.4K 12 105 MOD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $150.00 $70.2K 31 97 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $270.00 $35.1K 56 76

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 19647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 416 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.3K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 18826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 121 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $2713.0 per contract. There were 16601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET SBET, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 121 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 3545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 1393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $239.4K, with a price of $2280.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MOD MOD, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.2K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 274 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $3510.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

