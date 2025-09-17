10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $175.00 $27.0K 80.3K 91.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $340.00 $52.4K 52.9K 11.9K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $27.00 $1.3 million 5.3K 8.1K BITF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.00 $80.9K 44 6.8K BMNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $56.00 $45.7K 3.0K 6.0K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $195.00 $66.9K 229 4.5K CORZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $15.00 $188.5K 2.5K 3.8K APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $590.00 $77.6K 922 3.4K CRWV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $155.00 $77.3K 6.4K 1.6K BLND CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $5.00 $27.4K 2.9K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 311 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 80320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 52983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 93 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8000 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 5336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BITF BITF, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4496 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 169 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 3060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 531 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ CORZ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 2481 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.5K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 2503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.6K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.3K, with a price of $768.0 per contract. There were 6454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLND BLND, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 218 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 2908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.