Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CVNA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Carvana CVNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Carvana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $812,800, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,090,131.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $440.0 for Carvana over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carvana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carvana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $440.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carvana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $85.25 $84.55 $84.55 $350.00 $253.6K 121 30 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.5 $18.6 $20.5 $390.00 $205.0K 231 100 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $84.6 $82.25 $84.6 $350.00 $169.2K 121 50 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.2 $2.3 $3.2 $385.00 $160.0K 1.7K 954 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $43.45 $41.9 $42.6 $340.00 $106.5K 508 32

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carvana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Carvana

Trading volume stands at 1,168,964, with CVNA's price up by 2.15%, positioned at $372.42.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $425.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Carvana with a target price of $425.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.