Constellation Energy Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Constellation Energy. Our analysis of options history for Constellation Energy CEG revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $684,900, and 5 were calls, valued at $242,854.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $350.0 for Constellation Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Constellation Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Constellation Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $280.0 to $350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.7 $13.2 $13.51 $320.00 $270.4K 190 259 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $9.9 $9.4 $9.76 $310.00 $195.4K 307 259 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $13.6 $13.5 $13.5 $320.00 $67.5K 190 59 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $47.2 $45.0 $45.0 $280.00 $67.5K 298 15 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $21.8 $21.3 $21.3 $310.00 $63.9K 354 47

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy

With a volume of 597,711, the price of CEG is down -1.68% at $317.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $404.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $347. * An analyst from Melius Research has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $462.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.