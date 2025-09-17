Decoding Seagate Technology Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Seagate Technology Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs STX we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,685,349 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $272,398.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $260.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $66.4 $65.1 $66.4 $260.00 $1.3M 0 200 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $18.4 $18.2 $18.4 $195.00 $180.3K 148 2 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $30.9 $30.1 $30.2 $230.00 $87.5K 289 29 STX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $15.4 $14.6 $15.0 $200.00 $75.0K 97 50 STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $5.3 $5.0 $5.2 $207.50 $52.0K 140 100

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

In light of the recent options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Seagate Technology Hldgs

With a trading volume of 1,508,838, the price of STX is down by -1.25%, reaching $208.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Seagate Technology Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $212.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $250. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

