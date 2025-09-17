Tempus AI Unusual Options Activity For September 17

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tempus AI. Our analysis of options history for Tempus AI TEM revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $530,181, and 9 were calls, valued at $456,210.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $120.0 for Tempus AI during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tempus AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tempus AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $20.7 $19.6 $20.15 $85.00 $106.8K 12 53 TEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $9.2 $7.6 $7.76 $85.00 $105.9K 12 220 TEM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $7.9 $7.6 $7.75 $85.00 $65.1K 12 84 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.2 $10.1 $10.1 $95.00 $62.6K 87 65 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $100.00 $62.0K 5.9K 660

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Present Market Standing of Tempus AI

With a volume of 2,832,574, the price of TEM is up 0.12% at $87.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Tempus AI

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $90. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tempus AI, which currently sits at a price target of $98. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.