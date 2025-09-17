This Is What Whales Are Betting On Target

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Target TGT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $164,619, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $652,052.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $105.0 for Target during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Target 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.9 $40.35 $40.65 $50.00 $85.3K 9 21 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $2.46 $2.41 $2.43 $90.00 $74.3K 327 773 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $1.53 $1.48 $1.53 $91.00 $60.1K 892 776 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.25 $1.14 $1.2 $90.00 $60.1K 4.8K 580 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.15 $19.9 $20.15 $100.00 $50.3K 4.1K 27

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Target, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Target

With a volume of 2,624,631, the price of TGT is up 0.41% at $90.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Target

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $114.6.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $106. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $115. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $107. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Target, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.