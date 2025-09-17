RH's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on RH RH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $258,225, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $837,445.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $390.0 for RH during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RH options trades today is 107.17 with a total volume of 384.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RH's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $20.2 $18.0 $18.0 $222.50 $144.0K 183 82 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $19.7 $18.7 $18.8 $222.50 $131.6K 183 152 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.5 $22.3 $22.3 $212.50 $124.8K 68 0 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $29.3 $27.0 $27.0 $207.50 $124.2K 15 22 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.0 $9.4 $9.85 $220.00 $123.1K 103 3

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 22 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade via expanding abroad, its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and offerings in architecture, media, and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with RH, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of RH

Trading volume stands at 234,654, with RH's price up by 0.35%, positioned at $231.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About RH

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $293.0.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $385. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on RH with a target price of $265. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $295. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $220. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.