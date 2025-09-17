Southwest Airlines's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Southwest Airlines LUV, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LUV often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Southwest Airlines. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $210,000, and 9 calls, totaling $490,127.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $37.5 for Southwest Airlines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Southwest Airlines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Southwest Airlines's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.5 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Southwest Airlines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.4 $32.50 $210.0K 8.1K 1.8K LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.1 $1.03 $1.1 $37.50 $87.9K 5.9K 802 LUV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.34 $1.28 $1.28 $35.00 $75.0K 4.6K 597 LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.9 $6.85 $6.9 $27.50 $66.9K 451 100 LUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.46 $1.38 $1.38 $32.50 $59.3K 12.6K 474

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates nearly 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In late 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some rows with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process and merchandising to offer assigned seats and more fare categories, including a basic economy class that will more directly compete with other airlines' offerings and appear for the first time in travel aggregators' search results.

Current Position of Southwest Airlines

With a trading volume of 2,187,252, the price of LUV is up by 0.7%, reaching $31.79.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Southwest Airlines

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $35.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

