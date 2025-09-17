MP Materials Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on MP Materials MP, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for MP Materials. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 46% bullish and 26% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $102,515, and 14 calls, totaling $997,837.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $100.0 for MP Materials, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MP Materials's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MP Materials's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

MP Materials 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.6 $6.2 $6.6 $61.00 $526.0K 47 955 MP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.9 $35.2 $35.35 $100.00 $102.5K 294 29 MP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.8 $7.5 $7.8 $70.00 $77.9K 1.3K 117 MP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $7.0 $6.8 $6.91 $65.00 $69.1K 4.2K 526 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $2.1 $2.0 $2.04 $70.00 $42.8K 3.4K 1.1K

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Current Position of MP Materials

Currently trading with a volume of 4,600,317, the MP's price is up by 2.89%, now at $67.89.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On MP Materials

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $82.0.

An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MP Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.