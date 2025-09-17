MP Materials Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on MP Materials MP, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MP often signals that someone has privileged information.
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for MP Materials. This is not a typical pattern.
The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 46% bullish and 26% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $102,515, and 14 calls, totaling $997,837.
Predicted Price Range
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $100.0 for MP Materials, spanning the last three months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MP Materials's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MP Materials's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $100.0, over the past month.
MP Materials 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|MP
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|09/19/25
|$6.6
|$6.2
|$6.6
|$61.00
|$526.0K
|47
|955
|MP
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$35.9
|$35.2
|$35.35
|$100.00
|$102.5K
|294
|29
|MP
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|11/21/25
|$7.8
|$7.5
|$7.8
|$70.00
|$77.9K
|1.3K
|117
|MP
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|10/17/25
|$7.0
|$6.8
|$6.91
|$65.00
|$69.1K
|4.2K
|526
|MP
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/26/25
|$2.1
|$2.0
|$2.04
|$70.00
|$42.8K
|3.4K
|1.1K
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.
Current Position of MP Materials
- Currently trading with a volume of 4,600,317, the MP's price is up by 2.89%, now at $67.89.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.
What The Experts Say On MP Materials
Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $82.0.
An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MP Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $82.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MP Materials options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
