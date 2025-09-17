Hims & Hers Health's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health HIMS revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $87,325, and 11 were calls, valued at $594,055.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $70.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $1.32 $1.28 $1.28 $60.00 $128.0K 6.5K 1.0K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.4 $8.15 $8.3 $60.00 $117.0K 667 0 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.0 $24.8 $25.35 $35.00 $93.7K 914 13 HIMS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $22.35 $22.25 $22.35 $70.00 $55.8K 173 25 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.25 $10.65 $11.25 $55.00 $45.0K 1.0K 40

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,883,843, the price of HIMS is down by -0.96%, reaching $50.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Hims & Hers Health

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $68.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

