SolarEdge Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $169,298 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,740,856.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $35.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SolarEdge Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SolarEdge Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $27.5 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.45 $8.25 $8.25 $35.00 $412.5K 1.7K 1.8K SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.4 $8.25 $8.29 $35.00 $123.5K 1.7K 2.0K SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.5 $8.3 $8.5 $35.00 $85.0K 1.7K 101 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.45 $8.3 $8.45 $35.00 $84.4K 1.7K 701 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.45 $8.3 $8.45 $35.00 $84.4K 1.7K 601

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

In light of the recent options history for SolarEdge Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of SolarEdge Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 333,536, the SEDG's price is up by 1.8%, now at $33.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $31. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $30. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Sell rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SolarEdge Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.