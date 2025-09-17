Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AAPL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Apple AAPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Apple.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $304,949, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $859,230.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $250.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.07 $2.04 $2.04 $240.00 $168.6K 55.0K 10.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.24 $2.22 $2.24 $200.00 $138.8K 43.4K 758 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.58 $2.55 $2.58 $250.00 $68.1K 38.7K 830 AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.57 $2.54 $2.57 $240.00 $61.4K 9.3K 5.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $2.34 $2.32 $2.34 $240.00 $59.2K 55.0K 16.1K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apple, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Apple

With a volume of 5,034,186, the price of AAPL is up 0.56% at $239.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $264.0.

* An analyst from MoffettNathanson has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $225. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $270. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Strong Buy rating on Apple with a target price of $305. * An analyst from DA Davidson downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Apple, targeting a price of $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.