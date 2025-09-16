Snowflake Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 70 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,133,777 and 49, calls, for a total amount of $3,749,796.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $300.0 for Snowflake during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $55.4 $55.0 $55.0 $175.00 $1.0M 136 200 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $28.25 $28.1 $28.25 $220.00 $226.0K 445 89 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.6 $27.4 $27.6 $230.00 $209.7K 517 76 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $27.45 $26.8 $26.8 $190.00 $107.2K 19 62 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.42 $1.33 $1.33 $160.00 $104.5K 322 1.2K

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Snowflake, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,889,133, the price of SNOW is down -4.28% at $216.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Snowflake

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $268.0.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $285. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Snowflake with a target price of $270. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Snowflake options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.