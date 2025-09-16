Behind the Scenes of ARM Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ARM Holdings. Our analysis of options history for ARM Holdings ARM revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $239,418, and 11 were calls, valued at $551,959.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $170.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ARM Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ARM Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.0 $28.35 $29.0 $125.00 $104.4K 901 36 ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.2 $170.00 $80.0K 2.6K 426 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.3 $14.1 $14.25 $140.00 $71.2K 2.4K 77 ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.0 $2.91 $2.92 $155.00 $51.9K 3.9K 1.2K ARM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $50.75 $50.05 $50.43 $105.00 $50.4K 21 10

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ARM Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of ARM Holdings

Trading volume stands at 1,873,535, with ARM's price up by 0.16%, positioned at $154.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on ARM Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $178.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $178.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

