This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale COST revealed 58 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 24 were puts, with a value of $1,772,904, and 34 were calls, valued at $3,073,663.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $600.0 to $1220.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $600.0 to $1220.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.6 $36.0 $36.0 $1000.00 $1.0M 1.2K 326 COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $24.7 $23.95 $23.75 $930.00 $475.8K 96 246 COST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $14.05 $13.2 $13.9 $920.00 $183.2K 680 312 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $17.75 $17.05 $17.75 $920.00 $177.8K 5 300 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.95 $15.75 $15.78 $820.00 $170.4K 71 108

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates about 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Costco Wholesale, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale

Trading volume stands at 1,029,671, with COST's price down by -0.82%, positioned at $952.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Costco Wholesale

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1100.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.