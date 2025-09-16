A Closer Look at Norwegian Cruise Line's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Norwegian Cruise Line. Our analysis of options history for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $515,000, and 2 were calls, valued at $71,590.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $28.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Norwegian Cruise Line stands at 651.86, with a total volume reaching 5,790.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Norwegian Cruise Line, situated within the strike price corridor from $23.0 to $28.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $1.34 $1.29 $1.34 $25.00 $133.7K 2 1.0K NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $28.00 $106.0K 202 279 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.57 $2.5 $2.5 $27.00 $75.0K 1.0K 960 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $27.00 $64.4K 1.3K 209 NCLH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $1.31 $1.31 $1.31 $25.00 $58.9K 2 1.4K

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 71,000). It operates 34 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 38,400 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 9,448,310, the NCLH's price is up by 0.19%, now at $26.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Norwegian Cruise Line

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $34.0.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Norwegian Cruise Line, targeting a price of $27. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.