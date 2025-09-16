Decoding Goldman Sachs Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Group GS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 62 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $1,590,424, and 40 are calls, amounting to $3,203,072.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $900.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 225.67 with a total volume of 2,908.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $900.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $73.45 $73.4 $73.45 $800.00 $587.6K 415 80 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $74.05 $73.4 $73.44 $800.00 $587.5K 415 160 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $105.65 $101.75 $101.75 $880.00 $478.2K 19 16 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $17.2 $16.95 $17.0 $660.00 $340.0K 45 200 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $68.3 $67.6 $67.97 $780.00 $271.8K 128 41

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Group

With a volume of 803,338, the price of GS is up 0.03% at $787.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $855.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $855.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.