Smart Money Is Betting Big In DAL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Delta Air Lines.

Looking at options history for Delta Air Lines DAL we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $400,575 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $750,090.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $47.0 to $65.0 for Delta Air Lines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Delta Air Lines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Delta Air Lines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $47.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.49 $2.47 $2.47 $61.00 $273.9K 5.0K 3.4K DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $10.05 $9.85 $9.85 $65.00 $157.6K 124 160 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.75 $4.7 $4.75 $47.00 $138.2K 983 293 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.5 $2.33 $2.5 $61.00 $107.5K 5.0K 4.8K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $65.00 $68.0K 445 325

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Delta Air Lines, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,627,606, the price of DAL is down by -0.49%, reaching $58.13.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Delta Air Lines

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

