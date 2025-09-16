Smart Money Is Betting Big In VALE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $87,508 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,122,636.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $14.0 for Vale during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $14.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $0.62 $0.57 $0.58 $12.00 $695.9K 25.4K 12.0K VALE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.15 $2.92 $3.15 $8.00 $89.4K 8.3K 289 VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.27 $1.26 $1.27 $10.00 $68.5K 93.5K 1.1K VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.29 $1.27 $1.27 $10.00 $58.4K 93.5K 569 VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $14.00 $56.9K 0 176

About Vale

Vale is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. In 2024, Vale sold a minority 10% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vale

With a trading volume of 29,191,758, the price of VALE is up by 0.83%, reaching $10.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vale

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Vale with a target price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

