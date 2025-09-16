10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $310.00 $150.1K 1.3K 3.6K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $327.50 $76.0K 824 1.5K USB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $47.50 $52.2K 13.8K 1.5K STNE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $19.00 $110.1K 67 1.0K HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $106.00 $40.9K 197 104 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $610.00 $74.6K 23 76 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $40.00 $32.1K 406 70 ROOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $145.00 $57.4K 35 70 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $155.00 $34.6K 471 45 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $900.00 $31.0K 525 21

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.1K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 1370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $327.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding USB USB, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 13802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STNE STNE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $610.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.6K, with a price of $3730.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 275 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $642.0 per contract. There were 406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROOT ROOT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APO APO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 185 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

