10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $420.00 $27.3K 23.8K 83.7K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $47.8K 307.9K 33.9K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $157.50 $28.8K 4.5K 4.4K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $165.00 $76.5K 9.4K 2.6K SBET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.50 $33.7K 6.2K 1.7K CPNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $32.00 $52.0K 926 778 DUOL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $135.00 $45.8K 79 170 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $200.00 $50.8K 7.7K 96 TCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $70.00 $30.0K 276 41 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2600.00 $107.2K 31 11

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 23892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 307993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $577.0 per contract. There were 4589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 617 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 9486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET SBET, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 6222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG CPNG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 410 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DUOL DUOL, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 486 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 275 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $5089.0 per contract. There were 7768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TCOM TCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI MELI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 486 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $2600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.2K, with a price of $35760.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

