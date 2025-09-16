10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $240.00 $27.3K 57.8K 127.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $175.00 $25.9K 69.3K 42.3K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $20.00 $30.9K 29.5K 15.5K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $310.00 $48.1K 5.4K 14.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $520.00 $28.8K 15.1K 8.6K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $55.00 $30.6K 11.7K 8.1K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $27.00 $275.0K 9.6K 5.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $360.00 $25.3K 6.6K 2.8K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $180.00 $50.3K 2.4K 2.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $170.00 $93.0K 14.3K 2.1K

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 145 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 57876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 69388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 142 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 29545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 5464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 15176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 11786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 185 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 9664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 6646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 183 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 2448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 14356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

