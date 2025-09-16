Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Dell Technologies

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies DELL we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $659,093 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $910,313.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $140.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.35 $12.2 $12.2 $130.00 $305.0K 1.2K 257 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.2 $115.00 $192.9K 1.0K 577 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $125.00 $138.0K 1.0K 181 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.25 $11.1 $11.25 $130.00 $102.3K 4.5K 92 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $47.4 $46.1 $47.4 $95.00 $94.8K 441 20

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It focuses on premium and commercial personal computers, as well as enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies

With a trading volume of 1,765,537, the price of DELL is up by 0.94%, reaching $127.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Dell Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $157.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $131. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $152. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $160. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $167.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.