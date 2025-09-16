Spotlight on Walmart: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walmart WMT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $119,454, and 6 are calls, amounting to $352,421.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $115.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 1237.62, with a total volume reaching 811.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $2.28 $2.23 $2.25 $103.00 $111.7K 1.0K 3 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $45.0 $45.0 $45.0 $65.00 $90.0K 0 20 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.15 $11.75 $12.15 $115.00 $55.8K 492 46 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $8.55 $8.45 $8.5 $97.50 $50.1K 1.4K 107 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $2.56 $2.55 $2.55 $105.00 $43.0K 22 173

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walmart, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Walmart

With a trading volume of 4,479,041, the price of WMT is down by -0.25%, reaching $103.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Walmart

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $115.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $115. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $127. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $114. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $106. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

