Decoding Chevron's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 13 option transactions on Chevron CVX, with a cumulative value of $751,521. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 9 puts, worth a total of 720,278.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $165.0 for Chevron during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Chevron's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Chevron's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $7.4 $7.35 $7.37 $150.00 $152.8K 65 802 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.1 $5.05 $5.05 $155.00 $147.9K 3.2K 407 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $165.00 $137.7K 3.7K 424 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $155.00 $123.0K 954 306 CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $7.6 $7.4 $7.47 $150.00 $56.0K 65 150

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chevron, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Chevron

With a volume of 2,013,388, the price of CVX is up 1.47% at $159.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Expert Opinions on Chevron

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $179.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Melius Research downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Chevron with a target price of $191. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Chevron with a target price of $197. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $168.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

