Decoding Rocket Lab's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rocket Lab RKLB, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $174,650, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,383,888.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $80.0 for Rocket Lab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rocket Lab stands at 3122.0, with a total volume reaching 38,414.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rocket Lab, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.55 $2.52 $2.52 $55.00 $251.7K 11.5K 10.4K RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $12.85 $12.65 $12.85 $49.00 $132.3K 104 117 RKLB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.5 $9.3 $9.4 $50.00 $94.2K 9.3K 527 RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $22.75 $22.3 $22.54 $50.00 $90.1K 61 194 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.95 $25.0 $25.16 $30.00 $75.4K 4.8K 145

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Corp is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, and rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Rocket Lab

Trading volume stands at 22,574,485, with RKLB's price down by -10.58%, positioned at $48.32.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Lab

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.