Decoding Reddit's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Reddit RDDT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 74 uncommon options trades for Reddit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 17%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $317,850, and 69 are calls, for a total amount of $6,908,391.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $330.0 for Reddit during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Reddit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Reddit's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Reddit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $76.9 $76.0 $76.0 $200.00 $380.0K 509 352 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $81.05 $78.45 $81.1 $270.00 $364.9K 7.6K 2 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $19.5 $19.2 $19.5 $260.00 $97.5K 752 87 RDDT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $17.8 $17.4 $17.55 $270.00 $87.7K 969 353 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.2 $31.1 $31.1 $300.00 $80.9K 1.5K 56

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Reddit's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,270,566, the price of RDDT is up by 0.02%, reaching $263.68.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Reddit

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $277.5.

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $300. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.