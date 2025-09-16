Smart Money Is Betting Big In OXY Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $341,748 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $480,306.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $47.5 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.1 $3.0 $3.05 $47.50 $152.5K 5.8K 542 OXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $12.25 $10.9 $12.18 $40.00 $144.9K 2.4K 305 OXY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $45.00 $100.0K 6.7K 1.0K OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.3 $2.21 $2.3 $45.00 $80.0K 6.1K 350 OXY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $45.00 $75.0K 6.7K 405

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of nearly 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,327 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of roughly 52% oil and natural gas liquids and 48% natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Occidental Petroleum, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Occidental Petroleum

Currently trading with a volume of 2,586,420, the OXY's price is up by 2.43%, now at $46.58.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Occidental Petroleum

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $51.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Melius Research downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $64. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Occidental Petroleum, maintaining a target price of $45. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $46. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

