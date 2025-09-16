This Is What Whales Are Betting On UnitedHealth Group

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards UnitedHealth Group UNH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $710,701, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,248,418.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $165.0 and $450.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $113.8 $110.5 $110.5 $250.00 $243.1K 13.9K 0 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $450.00 $166.0K 35.3K 534 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $85.65 $84.0 $84.7 $420.00 $152.5K 31 20 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.6 $342.50 $112.0K 853 900 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.55 $5.4 $5.55 $320.00 $97.1K 3.0K 275

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UnitedHealth Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group

Currently trading with a volume of 4,738,981, the UNH's price is down by -2.25%, now at $340.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $378.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $352. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $440. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $379. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $395. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.