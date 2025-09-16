Oracle Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle ORCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 83 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $132,500, and 81 are calls, amounting to $5,814,511.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $375.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oracle stands at 3736.94, with a total volume reaching 453,555.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oracle, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $375.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $81.9 $79.4 $80.51 $240.00 $386.4K 2.7K 13 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $79.8 $78.1 $79.09 $240.00 $379.6K 4.2K 22 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.95 $7.85 $7.92 $320.00 $318.9K 16.9K 14.4K ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $7.75 $7.55 $7.64 $320.00 $152.9K 16.9K 15.2K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.4 $14.35 $14.4 $310.00 $144.0K 5.4K 3.0K

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oracle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 13,263,673, the price of ORCL is up by 5.18%, reaching $317.78.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oracle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $329.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Oracle with a target price of $246. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $410. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Oracle with a target price of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $340. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.