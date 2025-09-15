Spotlight on Airbnb: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb ABNB revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $437,905, and 15 were calls, valued at $731,019.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $220.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $20.4 $20.0 $20.4 $120.00 $101.9K 58 0 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.7 $14.4 $14.41 $140.00 $95.1K 3.5K 107 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.25 $3.4 $105.00 $88.7K 5.1K 582 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $19.85 $19.55 $19.85 $120.00 $75.4K 58 100 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.25 $4.9 $5.9 $175.00 $59.0K 385 0

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,492,707, the price of ABNB is up by 0.3%, reaching $122.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 52 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $104.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $104.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Airbnb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.