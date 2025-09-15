Behind the Scenes of Caterpillar's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Caterpillar CAT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Caterpillar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 16% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $279,449, and 19 are calls, amounting to $737,300.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $460.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caterpillar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caterpillar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $460.0, over the past month.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $238.5 $237.75 $238.5 $195.00 $119.2K 0 5 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $19.25 $18.75 $19.25 $440.00 $77.0K 490 43 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $11.65 $11.6 $11.6 $410.00 $63.7K 1.5K 126 CAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $28.7 $28.35 $28.57 $430.00 $57.1K 144 24 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $28.6 $28.4 $28.42 $430.00 $56.9K 144 44

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Caterpillar's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,301,217, the price of CAT is up 0.87% at $435.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Caterpillar

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $483.67.

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $495. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $476. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $480.

