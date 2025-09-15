This Is What Whales Are Betting On T-Mobile US

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on T-Mobile US. Our analysis of options history for T-Mobile US TMUS revealed 10 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $103,360, and 8 were calls, valued at $709,981.
Projected Price Targets
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $280.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.
Insights into Volume & Open Interest
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.
T-Mobile US 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TMUS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|10/10/25
|$11.8
|$11.75
|$11.75
|$235.00
|$118.6K
|180
|101
|TMUS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|01/15/27
|$44.75
|$44.55
|$44.78
|$220.00
|$111.9K
|256
|52
|TMUS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/10/25
|$10.8
|$10.3
|$10.85
|$235.00
|$109.5K
|180
|202
|TMUS
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|10/17/25
|$14.55
|$14.25
|$14.4
|$230.00
|$103.6K
|99
|0
|TMUS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$44.7
|$44.65
|$44.78
|$220.00
|$103.0K
|256
|23
About T-Mobile US
Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.
T-Mobile US's Current Market Status
- Trading volume stands at 1,685,847, with TMUS's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $240.93.
- RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.
- Earnings announcement expected in 38 days.
Expert Opinions on T-Mobile US
Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $286.0.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest T-Mobile US options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
