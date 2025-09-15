This Is What Whales Are Betting On T-Mobile US

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on T-Mobile US. Our analysis of options history for T-Mobile US TMUS revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $103,360, and 8 were calls, valued at $709,981.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $280.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $11.8 $11.75 $11.75 $235.00 $118.6K 180 101 TMUS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $44.75 $44.55 $44.78 $220.00 $111.9K 256 52 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $10.8 $10.3 $10.85 $235.00 $109.5K 180 202 TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $14.55 $14.25 $14.4 $230.00 $103.6K 99 0 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.7 $44.65 $44.78 $220.00 $103.0K 256 23

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

T-Mobile US's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,685,847, with TMUS's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $240.93.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 38 days.

Expert Opinions on T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $286.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $286.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest T-Mobile US options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.