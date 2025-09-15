Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LEU Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Centrus Energy. Our analysis of options history for Centrus Energy LEU revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $464,019, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,593,723.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $270.0 for Centrus Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Centrus Energy stands at 384.7, with a total volume reaching 3,789.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Centrus Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $123.6 $120.0 $120.0 $120.00 $240.0K 126 20 LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.0 $13.1 $14.0 $260.00 $228.1K 270 172 LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.8 $19.8 $22.8 $220.00 $227.5K 931 562 LEU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $138.5 $134.5 $135.47 $110.00 $135.5K 56 10 LEU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.0 $10.4 $12.0 $240.00 $119.9K 549 103

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Centrus Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Centrus Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 800,768, the price of LEU is up 8.59% at $241.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Centrus Energy

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $300.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Centrus Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.