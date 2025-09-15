Smart Money Is Betting Big In Nu Holdings Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Nu Holdings NU, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Nu Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 46% bullish and 46% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $38,889, and 14 calls, totaling $550,947.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $20.0 for Nu Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nu Holdings stands at 15496.12, with a total volume reaching 12,337.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nu Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $6.05 $6.08 $10.00 $60.8K 33.2K 325 NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.05 $6.0 $6.05 $10.00 $60.5K 33.2K 125 NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $10.00 $60.0K 33.2K 125 NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.69 $0.66 $0.66 $18.00 $56.0K 57.1K 1.5K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $2.34 $2.28 $2.28 $17.00 $47.9K 258 307

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd provides digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal accounts, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nu Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Nu Holdings

With a volume of 22,693,401, the price of NU is up 1.76% at $15.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nu Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Nu Holdings with a target price of $16. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Nu Holdings, targeting a price of $17. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $17. * An analyst from Banco Bradesco BBI S.A has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $17. * An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

