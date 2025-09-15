Smart Money Is Betting Big In AXP Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on American Express. Our analysis of options history for American Express AXP revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $275,759, and 12 were calls, valued at $579,139.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $400.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $78.3 $75.35 $77.05 $300.00 $77.0K 1 10 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $176.2 $173.75 $176.2 $160.00 $70.4K 42 4 AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $174.0 $169.55 $171.8 $170.00 $68.7K 25 4 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $164.5 $162.05 $164.5 $180.00 $65.8K 2 4 AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $159.05 $156.0 $157.8 $180.00 $63.1K 38 4

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. The firm operates in four segments: US consumer services, US commercial services, international card services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Express, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

American Express's Current Market Status

With a volume of 773,921, the price of AXP is up 0.57% at $327.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $375.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on American Express with a target price of $375. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $375.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.