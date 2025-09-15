10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $110.00 $25.8K 18.0K 7.1K AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $49.2K 3.9K 4.7K SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $94.00 $26.2K 2.3K 1.1K AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $327.50 $45.4K 155 567 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $85.00 $44.3K 17.5K 506 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $54.00 $32.4K 426 409 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $98.00 $25.7K 3.3K 192 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $390.00 $991.5K 409 151 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $140.00 $102.5K 365 29 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $540.00 $25.4K 945 8

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 18046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 3933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SCHW SCHW, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 460 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 2399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP AXP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $327.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $454.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 290 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 17528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMND LMND, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 3344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 487 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $991.5K, with a price of $6610.0 per contract. There were 409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU FUTU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $4100.0 per contract. There were 365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $25430.0 per contract. There were 945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

