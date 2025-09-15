10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $175.00 $52.5K 47.5K 68.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $175.00 $25.6K 40.3K 33.6K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $11.00 $28.5K 8.3K 9.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $245.00 $76.6K 8.4K 8.6K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $20.00 $62.6K 6.5K 5.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.00 $38.3K 20.0K 4.6K GFS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $25.00 $91.9K 5.0K 2.4K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $300.00 $44.7K 7.9K 2.3K GTLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $50.00 $37.0K 12.5K 1.8K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $46.00 $51.9K 2.2K 1.5K

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 47556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 40395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF WULF, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 390 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 8391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 781 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 8472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE HPE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 2886 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.6K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 6541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 352 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 20073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GFS GFS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 214 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.9K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 5055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $1790.0 per contract. There were 7954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GTLB GTLB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 12520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 2268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

