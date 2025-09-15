Texas Instruments Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Texas Instruments. Our analysis of options history for Texas Instruments TXN revealed 32 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $2,488,310, and 13 were calls, valued at $562,241.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $207.5 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Texas Instruments's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Texas Instruments's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $207.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.2 $11.9 $12.0 $180.00 $600.0K 1.1K 536 TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.0 $14.95 $14.95 $185.00 $382.7K 491 508 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.55 $3.25 $4.3 $180.00 $322.5K 6.9K 850 TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.75 $17.5 $17.75 $190.00 $213.0K 5.4K 5.1K TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.8 $14.15 $14.15 $170.00 $183.9K 422 130

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Texas Instruments, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Texas Instruments

Trading volume stands at 6,928,750, with TXN's price down by -3.24%, positioned at $176.68.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $206.67.

* An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $192. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $208.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.