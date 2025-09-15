Rezolve AI's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rezolve AI RZLV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RZLV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Rezolve AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,980, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,460,732.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $12.0 for Rezolve AI during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rezolve AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rezolve AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $12.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rezolve AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RZLV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.2 $5.0 $5.0 $3.00 $245.0K 886 513 RZLV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $2.2 $2.1 $2.18 $7.50 $222.1K 10.6K 1.1K RZLV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.55 $1.25 $1.38 $12.00 $139.5K 281 0 RZLV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $6.7 $2.5 $4.68 $2.50 $93.6K 200 216 RZLV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.33 $4.50 $77.9K 1.3K 345

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI PLC is an AI-powered solutions company, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth for the retail and e-commerce sectors. The company's product, Brain Commerce, powered by its proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) brainpowa, transforms the online shopping experience. By surpassing traditional site search and product discovery tools, Brain Commerce improves conversion rates, increases average order value (AOV), and reduces cart abandonment. The company has one reportable segment, which is cloud-based services. Geographically, the company generates revenue from Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan, with the majority of revenue generated from the United States.

Where Is Rezolve AI Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 26,339,458, with RZLV's price up by 12.87%, positioned at $7.63.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on Rezolve AI

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $9.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Rezolve AI, targeting a price of $9.

