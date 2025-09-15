Nike Unusual Options Activity For September 15

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nike NKE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $238,011, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $603,204.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.5 to $120.0 for Nike over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 4122.33 with a total volume of 6,062.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $57.5 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.75 $3.6 $3.75 $100.00 $75.0K 9.7K 205 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.75 $3.6 $3.75 $100.00 $75.0K 9.7K 5 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $100.00 $74.0K 9.7K 905 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.7 $3.55 $3.7 $100.00 $74.0K 9.7K 705 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.57 $1.56 $1.56 $80.00 $65.3K 14.6K 1.3K

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nike, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Nike's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,581,439, the price of NKE is up 0.34% at $73.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Nike

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from TD Cowen upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

