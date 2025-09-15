Smart Money Is Betting Big In GEV Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova GEV revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $923,067, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,604,219.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $900.0 for GE Vernova during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $400.0 to $900.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $69.7 $69.6 $69.6 $650.00 $271.4K 76 59 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $570.00 $251.7K 60 762 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $53.5 $52.5 $52.5 $660.00 $236.2K 219 49 GEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $22.2 $19.3 $20.7 $637.50 $207.0K 16 100 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $3.2 $2.9 $3.2 $570.00 $143.0K 60 945

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova

Currently trading with a volume of 737,698, the GEV's price is up by 0.99%, now at $631.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $624.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HSBC keeps a Hold rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $580. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $668.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.