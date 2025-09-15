Newmont's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Newmont NEM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 38 extraordinary options activities for Newmont. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $1,422,760, and 33 are calls, amounting to $8,363,827.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $105.0 for Newmont over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Newmont's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Newmont's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Newmont 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.4 $2.83 $4.15 $75.00 $1.2M 480 3.0K NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $22.25 $21.9 $22.1 $57.50 $1.1M 530 500 NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $22.15 $21.8 $21.95 $57.50 $1.0M 530 1.0K NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.6 $21.1 $21.2 $57.50 $1.0M 1.0K 500 NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $19.95 $19.05 $19.55 $60.00 $977.5K 1.6K 501

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Newmont, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,695,676, with NEM's price down by -1.06%, positioned at $78.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

Expert Opinions on Newmont

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $83.5.

* An analyst from RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $95. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $72.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Newmont with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.