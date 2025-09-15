Seagate Technology Hldgs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Seagate Technology Hldgs STX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in STX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for Seagate Technology Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 29 are puts, totaling $3,032,364, and 12 are calls, amounting to $893,845.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $280.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $45.3 $41.5 $43.61 $210.00 $608.1K 0 343 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $43.5 $43.2 $43.35 $210.00 $330.8K 0 683 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $45.3 $43.9 $43.9 $210.00 $284.9K 0 175 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $48.3 $47.5 $48.15 $220.00 $236.1K 0 88 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $43.5 $42.6 $43.48 $210.00 $177.9K 0 567

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Seagate Technology Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Seagate Technology Hldgs Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 793,006, the STX's price is up by 6.09%, now at $207.93.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on Seagate Technology Hldgs

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $198.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.