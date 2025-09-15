Spotlight on SanDisk: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SanDisk.

Looking at options history for SanDisk SNDK we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $719,359 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $238,720.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $100.0 for SanDisk over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SanDisk stands at 1469.0, with a total volume reaching 1,442.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SanDisk, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SanDisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $17.0 $17.0 $17.0 $100.00 $408.0K 2 240 SNDK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $17.0 $15.5 $16.92 $100.00 $279.5K 2 240 SNDK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.9 $5.0 $5.0 $95.00 $59.5K 5.1K 134 SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $62.4 $61.2 $62.0 $25.00 $55.8K 136 9 SNDK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.7 $3.5 $3.5 $90.00 $31.8K 231 410

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

In light of the recent options history for SanDisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of SanDisk

Trading volume stands at 770,313, with SNDK's price up by 1.1%, positioned at $87.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 53 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SanDisk

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $87.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on SanDisk, maintaining a target price of $96. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $80.

